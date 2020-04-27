Two coronavirus patients test positive again in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:43 IST

Samples of coronavirus patients Mohd Rafi, a Tablighi Jamaat follower, and Deepak Rana, son of Puja Rana, the first Covid-19 casualty of the city, were found positive in the revised test on Monday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the health of the duo, who was asymptomatic, is being monitored and their samples will be sent again. During the day, the health department team also collected the samples of the primary contacts of block development and panchayat officer Navdeep Kaur.

Meanwhile, a couple was also found Covid-19 positive in Central Town. Presently, wife of assistant commissioner of police Anil Kohli who died of the same disease, Jodhewal station house officer Arshpreet Kaur, her driver Sukhdev Singh, constable Prabhjot Singh, district mandi officer Jasvir Kaur, her daughter Navdeep and the latter’s husband, and food supply inspector Prabhjot Kaur are undergoing treatment for the virus.

MUSIC THERAPY TO BOOST SUSPECTED PATIENTS’ MORALE

In a bid to boost the morale of isolated people whose sample reports are pending, the health staff of civil hospital resorted to music therapy. Wearing PPE kits, the health staff was seen tapping their feet along with patients on latest Punjabi numbers. The department also recorded and shared the videos of women kept in isolation.

THEFT ACCUSED SHIFTED TO ISOLATION

On the other hand, no one came to take Saurav Sehgal, a coronavirus positive theft accused who has recovered from the ailment, from the hospital even on Monday. The health department and police contacted his family again and urged them to take Saurav from the hospital, but their efforts bore no fruit as his kin even refused to visit the hospital stating that they have snapped all ties with him. Saurav was caught on the charges of theft on April 6 and later found to be Covid-19 positive.

Besides, the municipal corporation (MC) carried out screening of around 1,000 sweepers in Zones A and C. MC health officer Dr Jasvir Kaur said that during the screening, none of the sweepers showed any symptoms of the virus. The screening drive will continue on Tuesday, she said.

1,800 TESTED SO FAR

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said that till Sunday, 1,839 samples had been collected in the district out of which reports of 1,505 have been received and 1,484 samples have tested negative. “Of the total samples, 21 were found positive, including 18 from Ludhiana and three from other districts,” he said, adding that five people have lost their lives, while seven patients (six from Ludhiana and one from Jalandhar) have fully recovered so far.