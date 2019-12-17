Two-day film festival at NFAI brings takes health awareness to the big screen

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 19:47 IST

PUNE The PM Shah Foundation has organised a two-day film festival dedicated to health, on December 20 and December 21, at the National Film Archives (NFAI) on Law College road.

There will be 35 short films and documentaries related to health screened, aimed at raising awareness about different health issues and fitness.

In past eight years, the festival has enjoyed some great personalities in attendance, including Dr KH Sancheti, Dr Rajanikant Arole, Vikas Kharge, and actors Girish Kulkarni, Devika Daftardar, along with activists Vidya Bal and Hamid Dabholkar.

“This festival will be inaugurated by Ramon Magsaysay awardee Dr Bharat Vatwani, who works for the rehabilitation of the mentally ill destitute. At the valedictory ceremony filmmaker Sumitra Bhave will be present,” said Advocate Chetan Gandhi, director of the foundation.

The films have been shortlisted from from countries including India, Afghanistan, Australia, Belgium, Dubai, France, Pakistan, Spain, UK and US, among others.

“We started this film festival in 2010 and it has been receiving a good response every year,’’ said Gandhi..