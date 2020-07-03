e-paper
Two dead, 60 new Covid-19 cases take Ludhiana tally to 960

Both deceased aged over 60; five inmates at Ludhiana central jail among the fresh cases.

cities Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Of the total 960 cases in Ludhiana district, 433 have recovered and completed the post-discharge quarantine period.
Of the total 960 cases in Ludhiana district, 433 have recovered and completed the post-discharge quarantine period.
         

A 68-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man succumbed to Covid-19, while 60 more patients, including five inmates of central jail, tested positive for the virus on Friday, taking the district tally to 960.

The deceased male patient, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Field Gunj, was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on June 27, following complaints of shortness of breath and fever.

He was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. His condition continued to deteriorate ever since he was admitted to the hospital and he died on Friday.

The woman, identified as Gurmeet Kaur, a resident of Diesel Shed area, died at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. The district has so far confirmed 24 deaths due to the virus.

Of the total 960 cases in the district, 433 have recovered and completed the post-discharge quarantine period, leaving 503 active cases.

District epidemiologist Ramesh Kumar said currently 249 patients were in hospital, while 254 patients were in home quarantine.

“As per fresh central guidelines, only a patient, who has completed the mandatory 17-day quarantine is considered discharged,” he added.

63-year-old Delhi man dies

A 63-year-old man from Lajpat Nagar, Delhi, also succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday. The patient, identified as Manmohan Sokhi, was undergoing treatment at SPS Hospital near Sherpur Chowk since June 24.

As many as 25 patients from other districts and states have died due to the virus in Ludhiana.

Five inmates test positive

Five inmates lodged at the Ludhiana Central Jail, aged, 58, 38, 27, 23 and 21, were confirmed positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Three healthcare workers at a private hospital, including two females, aged 26 and 43, and a 49-year-old man, were also found positive.

Three women, aged 56, 30 and 18, were found positive in Urban Estate, Dugri. They are all contacts of a positive patient.

Two cases each were confirmed in Basti Jodhewal; Islam Ganj; Jaswant Nagar; Ram Nagar, Dholewal; and Vikas Nagar, Pakhowal Road.

Besides, one case each was reported from New Shimlapuri; Phagla village; Badi Haibowal; GTB Nagar and Sundar Nagar in Mundian Kalan; Dholewal; Giaspura; Shimlapuri; Passi Nagar, Pakhowal Road; Jamalpur; Anand Nagar, Haibowal Kalan; near police station Daba Road; Inder Nagar Jain Colony, Daba Road; Laxman Nagar; New Partap Nagar; Railway Colony and Manjit Nagar.

Gurpal Nagar, Daba Road; GK Estate, Bhamian Road; Millerganj; Dhokan Mohalla; Tibba Road; Panj Peer Road; Gurdev Nagar; Bihari Colony; Sirthala village and Model Gram also confirmed one case each.

As many as seven cases surfaced in Khanna, six in Sun City and one in Goslan tehsil.

Besides, a 53-year-old Punjab home guard (PHG) jawan, hailing from Sangrur and posted in Ludhiana, also tested positive.

