Alappuzha , Sept 3 Two youngsters were killed and another suffered serious injuries when a suspected stolen motorcycle they were riding crashed at Kaichoondmukku here early Thursday, police said. Two dead in 'stolen' motorcycle crash in Kerala's Alappuzha

The identities of the deceased and the injured have not yet been confirmed.

Police suspect they are from the Manancheri area of Alappuzha city.

The accident occurred at 3.30 am when the trio was travelling on the motorcycle, and the rider lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash, police said.

None of the three was wearing helmets, and the motorcycle was being ridden at high speed, officials said.

Acting on information from locals, police reached the spot and found two of the youngsters dead and the third seriously injured.

The injured person was rushed to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, they said.

To ascertain the identities of the deceased, police contacted the registered owner of the motorcycle after tracing its registration number.

The owner, who is currently out of station, told police that he had not given the motorcycle to anyone and that it had been parked at his house in Manancheri, officials said.

Police also found several packets of cigarettes scattered at the accident site and suspect that the youngsters may have stolen the cigarettes from a shop before the crash.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.

Details are also being sought from the injured person to establish the identities of the other two youngsters, police said.

Alappuzha North Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police will also seek a complaint from the motorcycle owner, following which a separate probe into the suspected theft of the vehicle will be conducted, officials added.

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