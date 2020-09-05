Two dhabas on Chandigarh-Delhi highway sealed till contact tracing complete

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 12:27 IST

Two days after 71 employees of Murthal’s Amrik Sukhdev dhaba and 10 staffers of its adjoining Garam Dharam dhaba tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said both the eateries will remain closed until contact tracing is complete.

Punia admitted both eateries had violated social distancing norms and had been sealed till contact tracing is complete.

“We will seal other dhabas if they don’t follow the safety guidelines,” the DC told reporters but evaded a query on why no case was registered against the owners of the two dhabas that had already been sealed.

Meanwhile, the health department has started collecting samples from other dhabas on the highway. Sonepat civil surgeon JS Punia said the samples of 70 dhaba employees within a stretch of 8km in Murthal is being collected. The sampling process of other dhaba workers will be completed by Monday.

The Garam Dharam dhaba along the Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Sonepat district was also sealed on Friday after 10 workers tested positive for coronavirus. ( HT Photo )

“We are collecting samples of workers of Pehalwan dhaba, Mannat, Shiv, Sangam and others. The contact tracing of those who had visited both the sealed dhabas is difficult so we urge recent visitors to Sukhdev and Garam Dharam dhabas to self-isolate and take the Covid-19 test in case of any symptoms,” he said.

Close contacts of the infected workers are in home quarantine. “Most of them are migrant workers,” he said.

Sukhdev dhaba owner Amrik Singh was not available for comment.

Last week, a video had surfaced on social media, showing people flouting social distancing norms at the dhaba.