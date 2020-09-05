e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two dhabas on Chandigarh-Delhi highway sealed till contact tracing complete

Two dhabas on Chandigarh-Delhi highway sealed till contact tracing complete

Sonepat DC admits both eateries violated Covid norms; health department starts collecting samples from other dhabas on the highway

chandigarh Updated: Sep 05, 2020 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
A deserted Amrik Sukhdev dhaba in Murthal on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway after 71 of its employees tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.
A deserted Amrik Sukhdev dhaba in Murthal on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway after 71 of its employees tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.(HT photo)
         

Two days after 71 employees of Murthal’s Amrik Sukhdev dhaba and 10 staffers of its adjoining Garam Dharam dhaba tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said both the eateries will remain closed until contact tracing is complete.

Punia admitted both eateries had violated social distancing norms and had been sealed till contact tracing is complete.

“We will seal other dhabas if they don’t follow the safety guidelines,” the DC told reporters but evaded a query on why no case was registered against the owners of the two dhabas that had already been sealed.

Meanwhile, the health department has started collecting samples from other dhabas on the highway. Sonepat civil surgeon JS Punia said the samples of 70 dhaba employees within a stretch of 8km in Murthal is being collected. The sampling process of other dhaba workers will be completed by Monday.

The Garam Dharam dhaba along the Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Sonepat district was also sealed on Friday after 10 workers tested positive for coronavirus.
The Garam Dharam dhaba along the Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Sonepat district was also sealed on Friday after 10 workers tested positive for coronavirus. ( HT Photo )

“We are collecting samples of workers of Pehalwan dhaba, Mannat, Shiv, Sangam and others. The contact tracing of those who had visited both the sealed dhabas is difficult so we urge recent visitors to Sukhdev and Garam Dharam dhabas to self-isolate and take the Covid-19 test in case of any symptoms,” he said.

Close contacts of the infected workers are in home quarantine. “Most of them are migrant workers,” he said.

Sukhdev dhaba owner Amrik Singh was not available for comment.

Last week, a video had surfaced on social media, showing people flouting social distancing norms at the dhaba.

top news
Alarming increase in active Covid cases; Mumbai sees 20% jump in fortnight
Alarming increase in active Covid cases; Mumbai sees 20% jump in fortnight
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
Sushant’s family lawyer suspects bigger forces at play after Showik’s arrest
Sushant’s family lawyer suspects bigger forces at play after Showik’s arrest
DUET 2020 begins tomorrow: 5 things you must know
DUET 2020 begins tomorrow: 5 things you must know
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In