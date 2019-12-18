Two die as cold wave sweeps Himachal; avalanche advisory issued

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 11:56 IST

Himachal Pradesh continued to shiver under sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday even as two persons died in weather-related incidents in Mandi and Sirmour districts.

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti issued an avalanche advisory, urging people not to venture near Rohtang tunnel. Keylong, the district headquarters, remained the coldest place in the state with a minimum of minus 13.8 degrees Celsius.

BURIED IN SNOW

Padam Singh, 32, a resident of Rangcha village near Seraj town of Mandi district, died when an avalanche struck Shettadhar Hill while he was on his way to Shet village. He left home on Monday but when he did not reach his destination, family members started a search and found his body buried in snow on Tuesday. Balichowki tehsildar Hira Nand said that Singh’s family had been given an immediate relief of ₹10,000.

In another incident, Virender Singh, 40, of Kharoti village in Haripurdhar town of Sirmour district died due to injuries sustained after he slipped on ice. His family members said he had gone to the Haripurdhar market and was returning home when he slipped. He died before help arrived.

AVOID ROHTANG TUNNEL

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti issued an advisory cautioning people to avoid venturing towards Rohtang tunnel due to the probability of avalanches. The north and south portals of the tunnel are prone to avalanches.

Lahaul and Spiti deputy commissioner KK Saroch said the tunnel is under construction and has been closed after the region received heavy snowfall last week.

The tribal district has been cut off from the rest of the state since December 12. “Though Borders Road Organisation (BRO) has cleared roads in the district for vehicular movement still people are advised to exercise caution while driving as the roads may be slippery due to ice,” he said.

A pedestrian taking a fall due to the slippery road at the Ridge in Shimla. ( Deepak Sansta/HT )

WATER SCARCITY IN SHIMLA

Keylong was the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 13.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum was minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh said there is a possibility of snow and rains across the state as a fresh western disturbance becomes active on December 19.

The maximum temperatures increased slightly though the minimum temperatures were still 1 to 2 degrees below normal.

Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded a minimum of minus 4.6 degrees, while the maximum was 1 degree Celsius. Kufri recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees and a high of 5.2 degrees Celsius.

The state capital of Shimla recorded a low of 4 degrees and high of 12.4 degrees Celsius. Pawan Kumar, a resident of Shimla, said: “The entire region is frozen, including water. We are facing water scarcity. We have to heat it up to use it. Normal life has been badly affected.”

“The cold has intensified after the recent snowfall. Roads have become slippery and it’s difficult even to walk on them,” says a Shimla-based fruit vendor Ikram.

The minimum temperatures in the hill stations of Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie were minus 2.8, 2 and 3.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. The maximum temperature in the three towns was 10.2 degrees, 11.8 and 8.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Sundernagar and Bhuntar also recorded low temperatures of minus 0.5 and minus 0.4 degree Celsius. Bilaspur was the warmest place in the state with a high of 22 degrees Celsius.

(With ANI inputs)