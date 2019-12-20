e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Cities / Two GST officials held for demanding bribe

Two GST officials held for demanding bribe

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:45 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested two employees of Goods and Service Tax (GST) department for demanding a bribe of ₹40,000 from a Thane-based restaurant owner.

The complainant had not used the GST number for his restaurant business and had approached the department to cancel the number. He told the ACB that Pravin Wankhede,28, demanded a ₹40,000 bribe to get the work done. Wankhede’s colleague Aakash Khobragade, 28, was accused of persuading the complainant to give the bribe.

Wankhede agreed to accept the first installment of ₹10,000 at the canteen in Konkan Bhavan. The complainant approached the ACB last week and lodged a complaint against the duo. The ACB officials said Wankhede was arrested while accepting the bribe while Khobragade was taken into custody from his office.

