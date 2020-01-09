Two gunmen who killed Tamil Nadu cop identified, police suspect terror angle

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 15:03 IST

A joint team of Kerala and Tamil Nadu Police has identified two assailants who allegedly shot dead a police officer at a check-post along the border of the two state on Wednesday night. They suspect a terror angle behind the attack.

The officer, special sub-inspector of Tamil Nadu police A Wilson (56), a native of Marthandam , died on the spot. Reports suggest the assailants came on foot, fired at the cop and fled the scene. Wilson received three gun shots.

Later, Tamil Nadu Police identified two assailants, Abdul Shameem and Thoufeek, who it said were involved in communal unrest in certain parts of the state. The police also said that the assailants fled in a car bearing registration number TN 57 AW 1559.

Tamil Nadu Police chief J K Tripahty later rushed to Thiruvananthapuram and met his Kerala counterpart Loknath Behra and urged for co-ordination in the investigation. “We have got some leads and we are working on them,” said Behra after the meeting.

A special alert has been sounded in southern districts of Kerala also. Tamil Nadu police suspect assailants fled to Kerala.