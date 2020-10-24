e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two held for snatching bag from schoolteacher

Two held for snatching bag from schoolteacher

Had targeted the woman and her colleague, who were on their way to work, on September 3.

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police on Friday arrested two snatchers and recovered a mobile phone and scooter from their possession.

With their arrest, police claim to have solved a September 3 snatching where the duo had targeted two women commuting on a scooter.

The accused have been identified as Ravinder Singh, alias Raja, of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri, and Manjot Singh, alias Neela, of Azad Nagar.

“They were arrested from Itta Wala Road in Dugri following a tip-off. They were recceing the area to execute another snatching,” said inspector Surinder Chopra, SHO, Dugri police station.

The SHO added that during questioning, the accused confessed to snatching a bag containing cash, mobile phone and some documents near Flower Chowk on September 3. The mobile phone has been recovered.

He said the bag and phone belonged to Anita Parmar, a teacher at a private school, who along with her colleague, Pooja, was on her way to work on a scooter when the snatchers struck.

As the accused snatched the bag, the women had fallen on the road and Anita had suffered a fractured leg.

A case under Sections 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard back then.

The inspector said both accused were drug addicts and executed crime to meet their daily dose of drugs. They are already facing trial in two cases each and have executed snatchings in Dugri, Model Town, Shimlapuri and Dholewal areas.

top news
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict KXIP to 126/7
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict KXIP to 126/7
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
Nitish Kumar hits out at Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar’s state of education
Nitish Kumar hits out at Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar’s state of education
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In