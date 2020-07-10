e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two held with illegal firearms in Ludhiana

Two held with illegal firearms in Ludhiana

The police are investigating their criminal record

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Division Number 5 police on Friday arrested two persons with illegal weapons in two separate cases. Both the accused are residents of Jawahar Nagar Camp.

In the first incident, the police have arrested Raj Kumar from near ESIC hospital during checking.

Kumar was crossing the area on a motorcycle when the police signalled him to stop. Kumar tried to flee the spot, however he was chased and nabbed by the police, said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case.

When frisked, a .32 bore pistol and a bullet were recovered from his possession.

In another incident, the police have arrested Ajay Kumar near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal during checking.

ASI Jagdish Rai said that on seeing the police party, the accused tried to escape but was caught by their team with a .32 bore pistol and a bullet.

The police are investigating the case and their criminal record.

top news
Record 7,862 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark
Record 7,862 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark
Intense outbreaks of Covid-19 can still be brought under control: WHO chief
Intense outbreaks of Covid-19 can still be brought under control: WHO chief
California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In