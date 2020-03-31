e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two Hindi daily scribes booked for spreading fake news

Two Hindi daily scribes booked for spreading fake news

Hathur station house officer (SHO) Harjinder Singh said the accused had published an article in a Hindi daily on Sunday that a resident of Lamme died due to coronavirus

cities Updated: Mar 31, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Two scribes have been booked by Ludhiana rural police for spreading fake news and causing panic in Lamme village of in Jagraon tehsil.

They are Davinder Jain and Sanjeev Kumar.

Hathur station house officer (SHO) Harjinder Singh said the accused had published an article in a Hindi daily on Sunday that a resident of Lamme died due to coronavirus.

This caused panic among the villagers, prompting a team of the heath department to rush to the spot, he added.

Later, the doctors found out that the man had died due to heart attack and not by coronavirus, the SHO said, adding that his family members also tested negative for Covid-19.

A first information report (FIR) under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 54 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered against the scribes at the Hathur police station.

tags
top news
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
Covid-19: ‘All on the line’ in next 30 days, says Prez Donald Trump
Covid-19: ‘All on the line’ in next 30 days, says Prez Donald Trump
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities