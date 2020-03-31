Two Hindi daily scribes booked for spreading fake news

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 23:17 IST

Two scribes have been booked by Ludhiana rural police for spreading fake news and causing panic in Lamme village of in Jagraon tehsil.

They are Davinder Jain and Sanjeev Kumar.

Hathur station house officer (SHO) Harjinder Singh said the accused had published an article in a Hindi daily on Sunday that a resident of Lamme died due to coronavirus.

This caused panic among the villagers, prompting a team of the heath department to rush to the spot, he added.

Later, the doctors found out that the man had died due to heart attack and not by coronavirus, the SHO said, adding that his family members also tested negative for Covid-19.

A first information report (FIR) under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 54 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered against the scribes at the Hathur police station.