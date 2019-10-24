Two Iranians held for attempting to steal from fellow countryman at Gurugram hospital

cities

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:51 IST

Gurugram The police on Wednesday night arrested two Iranian nationals for allegedly trying to steal 1,200 US dollars ($) from an Iraqi national at a private hospital in Sector 38.

The police suspect that the duo has links to a gang that targets foreign nationals by posing as police officers. At least four such incidents have been reported in the city near private hospitals and guest houses in sectors 38, 39, Kanhai traffic signal and Huda City Centre Metro station in the last fortnight.

The police said on Wednesday evening that Rasheed Majeed, of Diyala in Iraq, had gone to a private hospital with his family members for treatment, when four persons, including two women, approached him in the out-patient department.

As per the police complaint, the suspects indulged in some small talk with him and told him that they run a restaurant in the city and wanted to check if the currency he was carrying had a stamp on it.

“The suspects told him that they wanted to check if their own currency had a legitimate stamp. The victim took out $4,000 from his pocket. One of the suspects took the cash and then deliberately dropped it on the floor. He deceitfully stole $1,200 and put the rest in the victim’s pocket, before hastily fleeing. The victim raised the alarm and with the help of security officials, nabbed two persons,” said Babar Khan, the complainant, who works as a translator and assists foreigners who come to the city for medical treatment.

Shahid Ahmed, station house officer (SHO), Sector 50 police station, said that the police was informed by the security staff of the private hospital.

“Prima facie, the arrested persons seem to be a part of an organised gang, which has duped foreign nationals by posing as police and stealing cash on the pretext of inspection. Their two aides managed to escape. Police teams are checking if they are involved in incidents reported over the last fortnight. As per protocol, we have alerted the embassy of the country concerned,” he said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 20:51 IST