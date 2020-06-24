e-paper
Home / Cities / Two killed in hit-and-run on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Two killed in hit-and-run on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

cities Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:32 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE Two men in a pick-up truck were killed in a hit-and-run case along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday morning.

The victims have been identified as Shaikh Abbas Mehmod Maula Ali, 30, a resident of Vinoba Bhavenagar in Kural West, Mumbai; and Abu Bahr Qureshi, 35, a resident of Sakinaka, Mumbai.

While one of them is a driver, the other person was a headload worker, according to the police.

The two were in a pick-up truck van registered in Vasai, Mumbai. The two were heading towards Mumbai when the incident took place.

“There were batteries in the truck. The incident took place in an open field. There are no CCTVs at the site of the incident,” said S Jagdale, station house officer, Shirgaon police outpost.

A passerby vehicle reported the about the accident around 8 am and took the two to the nearest hospital.

The bodies were sent for postmortem at a local government hospital as the police are investigating about the incident.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337, 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 194, 134(1)(2) of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

