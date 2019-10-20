Two killed, one injured in Noida accident

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 21:41 IST

Noida: Two persons were killed and one was critically injured when their ‘speeding’ car hit the footpath and overturned at Sector 47 on early Sunday morning. The three were going from Greater Noida to Noida’s Sector 76 when the accident took place, the police said.

According to the police, the three persons, who worked for a travel company in Noida, had visited Greater Noida in a Tata Tiago car on Saturday evening for a meeting. The accident took place around 4am near Prateek Edifice, a residential society, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Siddhartha Sharma, 30, a native of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, and Ajay Chaudhury, 34, from Meerut. The injured, identified as 32-year-old Ghanshyam who is a resident of Noida Sector 45, is admitted to a private hospital.

The car, which was being driven by Siddhartha, was registered in the name of his father Anil Sharma, said Dharmendra Sharma, in-charge of Sector 49 police station. “It appears that the car was speeding. When the car reached the Nursery T-Point near Sector 47, the driver lost balance of the vehicle. The car hit the left side pavement of the road and overturned several times. The occupants were trapped inside,” he said.

A passerby informed the police and a team reached the spot. “We rushed the three victims to the district hospital in Sector 30, Noida where Siddhartha and Ajay were declared brought dead. They had received serious injuries to their heads. Ghanshyam also received injuries and was later referred to Bhardwaj Nursing and Maternity Home, Sector 29,” the police official said.

The police said the injured victim is not in a position to talk.

VIneet Jaiswal, superintendent of police (city), said that the police have informed the family members of victims about the accident. “The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and reports are awaited. We have not received any complaint in the case,” he said.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old truck driver was rescued on Saturday night when he was trapped in his seat following an accident near DLF Mall in Sector 18. The victim was identified as Lekhpal, a resident of Etah.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said that Lekhpal’s truck had hit another truck at night and he was trapped between the seat and the steering. “We immediately reached the spot and rescued the driver. He was admitted to the district hospital, and is out of danger. The two trucks were removed from the spot and the road was cleared at night,” he said.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 21:41 IST