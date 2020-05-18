e-paper
Two low-intensity quakes jolt Himachal's Chamba region, no casualty

Two low-intensity quakes jolt Himachal’s Chamba region, no casualty

First quake at 5.54am measured 3 on the Richter scale, while the second one of 3.5 intensity was felt at 7.53am

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 12:24 IST
DHARAMSHALA: Two low intensity earthquakes rattled Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh early on Monday.

The first quake, measuring 3 on the Richter scale, occurred at 5.54am. Its epicentre was at a depth of 5km in Chamba district and located 64km north-northeast of Dharamshala town.

Another quake struck at 7.53am at the same depth of the earlier jolt. The epicentre this time was again in Chamba district but located 31 km west-northwest of Dharamshala. The tremor was also felt in adjoining Kangra district.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported in the district, Chamba deputy commissioner Vivek Bhatia said.

Chamba is on the border of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

