Two men arrested for killing petrol pump salesman

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:32 IST

Greater Noida: The police on Saturday arrested two men who had allegedly killed a salesman at a petrol pump on June 28 in Jewar. According to the police, the suspects had covered their faces with balaclavas and pumped three bullets into Sanjay, who was a resident of Jahangirpur village in Jewar.

Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said an FIR had been registered against three unknown suspects in this regard. The complainant, Umesh, had said that his brother Sanjay worked at a petrol pump in Jewar. “He was on duty when three motorcycle-borne men arrived there at 3pm. The suspects were armed and they had covered their faces with balaclavas. The suspects tried to snatch the cash bag from my brother, who put up resistance. The suspects then pumped three bullets into my brother, who was severely wounded,” he had alleged in FIR. Sanjay collapsed on the ground in a pool of blood, the complaint added.

The incident had created panic and the petrol pump had staff gathered at the spot. The suspects then allegedly fled the spot leaving the cash bag behind. Sanjay was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Krishna said the police had launched an investigation and identified the suspects as Yashpal (36), a resident of Bulandshahr and Rishipal (37), a resident of Aligarh. “The police received information from an informer that the suspects would be around the Jewar-Khurja road on Friday around 11:30 pm. A police team was deployed at the spot. Soon, they suspects came to the spot on a motorcycle. The team stopped them for checking and they failed to produce the vehicle’s papers,” he said.

During the search, the police allegedly recovered a countrymade gun from their possession. Police said the suspects allegedly revealed that they were part of a four-member gang. “They were wanted in around ten criminal cases in Noida and Greater Noida. Yashpal, Ompal, and Santram had gone to the petrol pump while Rishipal stood guard outside on another motorcycle. They shot dead the salesman but failed to rob the petrol pump,” Krishna said.

Police said the gang had allegedly snatched the motorcycle from a person one month prior killing the salesman. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 23:32 IST