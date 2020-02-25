Two men on bike snatch mobile phone in Manesar

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 19:16 IST

Gurugram: Two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a 23-year-old man near Rockland hospital in Manesar. When the man began chasing the snatchers, one of them allegedly pulled out a countrymade gun to threaten him, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim, who works at a private company, is a resident of a village in Manesar. The incident took place on Sunday evening when he was going to meet someone.

Satender, assistant sub-inspector, IMT Manesar police station, said, “The man was walking near Rockland hospital when two men, who were riding a TVS Apache motorcycle, came at the spot and snatched away his phone. When he began chasing them, one of the suspects pulled out a countrymade gun to threaten him. They then fled the spot on their vehicle. We are yet to identify them.”

A case was registered under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at IMT Manesar police station on Monday, the police said.

This is the second incident of mobile snatching to be reported at IMT Manesar police station within two days. On Sunday around 2.30pm, two unidentified men who were riding a motorcycle allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a man in Sector 8, IMT Manesar. The police had said that the man was talking to someone when the men allegedly came at the spot and took away his mobile phone. The accused were allegedly riding a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle.