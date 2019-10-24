Two men on motorcycle snatch woman’s chain in Sector 76

cities

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 21:44 IST

Noida: Two men on a a motorcycle allegedly snatched a woman’s gold chain when she was returning to her society after collecting her son from the school bus stop in Sethi Max Society in Noida’s Sector 76.

The incident took place in the afternoon, police said.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Chitra, a resident of Sethi Max Society. Sunil Kumar, a resident of the locality, said the woman had gone to the bus stop to collect her son. “The woman had an infant with her. She collected her son and went to the local grocery shop to make some purchases. She was returning to her flat when two men on a motorcycle slowly approached her from behind and snatched her chain,” he said.

The incident was also captured by CCTV cameras installed at nearby shops. In the footage, the two suspects are seen moving on a red motorcycle. The bike’s registration number plate is not visible clearly. Kumar said since the woman had two children with her, she could not chase the suspects.

Later, the victim called on police helpline number (100) and a police team from Sector 49 police station reached the spot. Police scanned the area but the suspects had managed to escape by then.

Dharmendra Sharma, the officer in charge of Sector 49 police station, said, “The two suspects managed to escape. We have registered a case of snatching under Section 392 of the IPC. We have launched a search to arrest them.”

Kumar said this in the second case of snatching in a month. He said a few days ago, men had snatched another resident’s chain from the same spot.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 21:44 IST