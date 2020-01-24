Two more arrested for killing KDMC corporator’s nephew

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:33 IST

Two more accused were arrested from Ulhasnagar on Thursday in the murder case of 29-year-old Deepak Bhoir, nephew of a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation corporator Vimal Bhoir. So far, the police have arrested six persons in the case.

Ulhasnagar police have arrested Ritish Divasane, 23, and Rahul Kanojia, 20. The arrested duo had joined the main accused Naresh Chavhan alias Bablya, 36, in his extortion business. Police had earlier arrested Chavhan, Aniket Shirsat, 28, Raju Kanojia,29, and Yogesh Lad,30. The four accused were arrested from Dhule and Indore on Wednesday.

Deputy police commissioner, P Shewale said, “ We have arrested all the accused who were present at the time of the crime. Further investigation will reveal their roles in the murder. We have taken their custody and we are interrogating them. The main accused has several cases registered against him and he had threatened several people before.”

On Tuesday, Deepak Bhoir was murdered outside a bar in Ulhasnagar over some past rivalry with Chavhan.

The accused and his five accomplices stabbed him 30 times, leaving him for dead.