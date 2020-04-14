Two new Covid-19 cases reported in Mohali, taking Punjab district’s count to 56

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 14:17 IST

MOHALI: Two new Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali district on Tuesday, taking the count of positive patients to 56 in the district.

The 38-year-old house help of the 78-year-old Kharar woman, who died on April 7 and tested positive for coronavirus later, was also diagnosed with Covid-19. The second patient is a 56-year-old woman of Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi, whose sample was sent again and found positive. With this, the village count has gone up to 38.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “We have isolated the Kharar family and teams have been sent to collect samples. Both the women have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. All patients admitted in various hospitals of the district are responding well to treatment.”

Asked about the primary source of infection both at Kharar and Jawaharpur, he said, “We are yet to ascertain that. The house help could even be the source in Kharar. As for Jawaharpur, we have asked intelligence agencies to trace the mobile location of the panch as he is hiding some information.”