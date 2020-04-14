e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two new Covid-19 cases reported in Mohali, taking Punjab district’s count to 56

Two new Covid-19 cases reported in Mohali, taking Punjab district’s count to 56

House help of Kharar family tests positive, while another woman from coronavirus-hit Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi hospitalised after infection confirmed

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

MOHALI: Two new Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali district on Tuesday, taking the count of positive patients to 56 in the district.

The 38-year-old house help of the 78-year-old Kharar woman, who died on April 7 and tested positive for coronavirus later, was also diagnosed with Covid-19. The second patient is a 56-year-old woman of Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi, whose sample was sent again and found positive. With this, the village count has gone up to 38.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “We have isolated the Kharar family and teams have been sent to collect samples. Both the women have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. All patients admitted in various hospitals of the district are responding well to treatment.”

Asked about the primary source of infection both at Kharar and Jawaharpur, he said, “We are yet to ascertain that. The house help could even be the source in Kharar. As for Jawaharpur, we have asked intelligence agencies to trace the mobile location of the panch as he is hiding some information.”

top news
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
‘Thank you, Sonia ji’: BJP chief to Congress president for her Covid-19 message
‘Thank you, Sonia ji’: BJP chief to Congress president for her Covid-19 message
Covid-19 Updates: Metro services continue to be suspended till May 3
Covid-19 Updates: Metro services continue to be suspended till May 3
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities