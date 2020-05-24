e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Two pedestrians hit by car in Sector 65, one killed

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Noida:

A 40-year-old man was killed on Sunday in Sector 65 while another was injured after they were allegedly hit by a speeding car, the police said.

The accident, which took place around 1pm when the two men were on their way to work, was reported to the police helpline from B block of Sector 65. The deceased was identified as Shiv Kumar, who along with his colleague Bhawar Lal, was on his way to work at a sweet shop in the area.

“It seems that the car hit both of them after which the driver left the vehicle at the spot and fled. A police team rushed them to a nearby hospital where Kumar was declared brought dead while Lal is undergoing treatment for his injuries. He is out of danger,” said Amit Kumar Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and the vehicle has been seized, said the police.

“No complaint has been received in this case yet. But once it is filed, a case will be registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are on to trace the driver,” said the SHO.

In a separate incident, the body of a security guard working at a private company in Sector 4 was found on the premises by another guard on duty, the police said. The deceased, Devi Prasad (35) , is a native of Sultanpur and was living in Harola village with his cousin.

“He was found near an electrical transformer and there is a burn mark on his hand suggesting that he might have received an electrical shock. There are no injuries on the body that has been sent for an autopsy. We will take legal action, once the autopsy reports come in,” said RK Singh, SHO, Sector 20 police station.

