Two Shramik trains leave Kalyan for Bihar, UP

Updated: May 29, 2020 22:57 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Two Shramik special trains departed on Friday from Kalyan to Patna in Bihar and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Till now, 17 Shramik trains have been operated from Kalyan, said railway official.

“The train to Patna left around 2.10 pm, with 1,600 passengers. The train to Gorakhpur departed around 5.20pm, with 1,500 passengers,” said a railway official from Kalyan railway station.

According to a railway official, both the trains were delayed by around two hours.

“The groups of migrants had to reach Kalyan station. The medical screening and formalities delayed the train’s departure,” added the railway official.

