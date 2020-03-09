Two siblings booked for stalking Class-7 girl in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 22:20 IST

Two brothers have been booked for allegedly stalking and making inappropriate gestures at a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Juneja colony.

The accused has been identified as Babu, 21, of Manjit Nagar and his brother Preeta, 19.

The case has been registered on the victim’s brother’s statement. The complainant stated that his sister studies in Class 7 and the accused used to follow his sister on her way to school. On February 18, they had complained to the police regarding the harassment but the accused apologised and promised not to repeat it in the future.

But on March 6, the accused against waylaid the minor and pulled her schoolbag. The accused even made an obscene gesture at her.

Based on the complaint, Tibba police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 354-D (follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant sub-inspector Makkhan Singh said a hunt is on for the accused.

CRIMES AGAINST MINORS

March 6: 20-year-old labourer was arrested for sodomising a 13-year-old boy after luring him with a motorcycle ride in Shimlapuri.

March 1: A 14-year-old Fazilka girl was held captive for four months in Ludhiana, raped repeatedly and pushed into prostitution by a 23-year-old woman and her three aides. The Dugri Police have registered a case against the accused.

February 23: A 31-year-old man and his friend were arrested for allegedly raping his wife’s minor sister in a vacant plot in Basant Nagar.

February 13: Police arrested a 19-year-old resident of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar for allegedly taking a 16-year-old girl to Amritsar and raping her.

January 8: A 20-year-old Giaspura resident kidnapped a minor girl and raped her for nine days.

January 14: A three-wheeler driver raped a 14-year-old girl who had lost her way. The accused offered her a lift in the vehicle and then took her to a vacant plot and sexually assaulted her.

January 26: The Dugri police arrested a hosiery worker for molesting a seven-year-old girl in Urban Vihar on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Manpreet Singh of Dugri, 30.