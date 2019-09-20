Two teen siblings go missing from Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:47 IST

Two teenaged siblings went missing under mysterious circumstances on Thursday.

The teens, identified as Suraj Yadav, 15, and Deepak, 14, had left home to buy snacks from a nearby shop but did not return. After the family failed to trace them, they informed the police on Friday.

Their father, Akhilesh Yadav, a juice vendor from New Ashok Nagar, stated in his complaint that his sons had ₹1,700 cash when they went missing.

He added that Suraj is a student of Class 8 and Deepak of Class 7 at Shanti Devi Senior Secondary School, Salem Tabri.

Yadav said that on Thursday, he gave his sons ₹1,200 for depositing their school fee and in the afternoon they took ₹500 to buy ‘kachori’ and said they will return the change.

After the boys went missing, he found out from the school authorities that the boys had not deposited their fee.

Salem Tabri station house officer (SHO), inspector Kanwaljit Singh said the boys may have gone somewhere on their own.

The family, however, suspects the boys were kidnapped by Saurav Pandey alias Naman, 21, of Ravidas Colony, who is also missing.

However, no case has been registered against him.

SHO Kanwaljit Singh said they are investigating the matter and will take action after probe.

A case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified accused.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 22:46 IST