Uddhav reaches out to public: ‘Chief Minister’s Secretariat Centre’ begins work in Pune

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 10:33 IST

PUNE: The ‘Chief Minister’s Secretariat Centre’ announced by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in December to reach out to every district in Maharashtra, began operations at the Pune divisional office on Monday.

Thackeray, during the last winter session of the state legislature at Nagpur had announced the setting up of a ‘Chief Minister’s Secretariat Centre’ in all the divisional offices in the state.

He had said, this initiative was aimed at providing the public with access to the CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) at the district level across Maharashtra.

In Pune, the CMO Secretariat at the divisional office in Council Hall, was inaugurated on Monday by Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

Deputy commissioner (general administration department) Sanjay Singh Chavan, and Deputy collector Snehal Barge were among the officials present at the event.

This centre will accept all the applications and representations addressed to the CM and will provide an acknowledgement to the applicant. The revenue department’s deputy commissioner will be the special officer-in-charge of this centre. A ‘nayab tahsildar’ and a clerk have been appointed for now to begin work.

“Applications or letters which are meant for action at the Pune divisional level will be immediately sent to the concerned department for further action. Those applications which need to be addressed at the level of the CMO will be forwarded to the chief minister’s secretariat. An ‘action taken report’ on the applications received, action taken and forwarded to other departments will be compiled and submitted to the chief minister secretariat office before the fifth of every month,” said Mhaisekar.

He appealed to citizens to reach out to this centre in case they wish to communicate with the CMO in Mumbai.