e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / Uddhav reaches out to public: ‘Chief Minister’s Secretariat Centre’ begins work in Pune

Uddhav reaches out to public: ‘Chief Minister’s Secretariat Centre’ begins work in Pune

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 10:33 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: The ‘Chief Minister’s Secretariat Centre’ announced by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in December to reach out to every district in Maharashtra, began operations at the Pune divisional office on Monday.

Thackeray, during the last winter session of the state legislature at Nagpur had announced the setting up of a ‘Chief Minister’s Secretariat Centre’ in all the divisional offices in the state.

He had said, this initiative was aimed at providing the public with access to the CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) at the district level across Maharashtra.

In Pune, the CMO Secretariat at the divisional office in Council Hall, was inaugurated on Monday by Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

Deputy commissioner (general administration department) Sanjay Singh Chavan, and Deputy collector Snehal Barge were among the officials present at the event.

This centre will accept all the applications and representations addressed to the CM and will provide an acknowledgement to the applicant. The revenue department’s deputy commissioner will be the special officer-in-charge of this centre. A ‘nayab tahsildar’ and a clerk have been appointed for now to begin work.

“Applications or letters which are meant for action at the Pune divisional level will be immediately sent to the concerned department for further action. Those applications which need to be addressed at the level of the CMO will be forwarded to the chief minister’s secretariat. An ‘action taken report’ on the applications received, action taken and forwarded to other departments will be compiled and submitted to the chief minister secretariat office before the fifth of every month,” said Mhaisekar.

He appealed to citizens to reach out to this centre in case they wish to communicate with the CMO in Mumbai.

top news
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram warns after IMF, Gita Gopinath give India growth numbers
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram warns after IMF, Gita Gopinath give India growth numbers
BJP’s first-timer to take on Kejriwal, but suspense over CM face continues
BJP’s first-timer to take on Kejriwal, but suspense over CM face continues
Kejriwal is afraid: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
Kejriwal is afraid: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life; WHO calls for emergency meet
China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life; WHO calls for emergency meet
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
Maruti eyes electric space, will showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020
Maruti eyes electric space, will showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020
Pricier, shorter Parliament canteen menu soon; non-veg food to remain
Pricier, shorter Parliament canteen menu soon; non-veg food to remain
On The Record | Haryana Deputy CM: Why he chose BJP over Congress
On The Record | Haryana Deputy CM: Why he chose BJP over Congress
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities