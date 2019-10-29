e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Special kharif onions may help boost supply, bring prices down

Kharif onions will not only save farmers and the public from inflated prices but also augment the farmers’ income

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Scientists at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry , Nauni, are working on cultivation of kharif onions
Scientists at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry , Nauni, are working on cultivation of kharif onions(HT PHOTO)
         

Hoping to provide respite from the tear-jerking prices of onions, scientists at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, are working on cultivation of Kharif onions.

The scientists said, onions are harvested only once in Himachal Pradesh while farmers of Maharashtra harvest three crops. This makes Himachal dependent on other states and causes the prices of onions to inflate. 

“Kharif onion will not only save farmers and the general public from inflated prices but will also augment the farmers’ income.The Kharif onion will hit the market at a time when the market is facing a shortage of onions,” said the scientists.

University’s College of Horticulture and Forestry (COH&F), Neri, Hamirpur, vegetable scientist Deepa Sharma has been working on a ₹20.43-lakh project for popularising Kharif onion cultivation in Chamba. Scientists Rajveev Raina and Sanjeev Kumar Banyal are associated with the project as co-investigators.

Under the project, 245 demonstrations and 14 training programmes have been organised in the last two years, which have benefitted 362 farmers.

The experiments in Chamba have yielded encouraging results. The farmers can replant setts during the second week of August and sell green onion bulbs from the second week of October. The crop will be harvested from the last week of November to the first week of December. Farmers can obtain a yield of six quintals from one quintal setts and earn up to ₹30,000.

 

 

 

 

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 22:00 IST

tags
top news
6 labourers from Bengal shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam
6 labourers from Bengal shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam
PM Modi underlines India’s push for $5 trillion economy at FII in Riyadh
PM Modi underlines India’s push for $5 trillion economy at FII in Riyadh
Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops
Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
India’s achievements have earned world’s respect: Saudi King to PM Modi
India’s achievements have earned world’s respect: Saudi King to PM Modi
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities