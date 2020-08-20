e-paper
Home / Cities / Ulhasnagar NGO promotes red-mud Ganesh idols made by tribal artists

Ulhasnagar NGO promotes red-mud Ganesh idols made by tribal artists

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:46 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
The eco-friendly Ganesh idols are made by tribal artists from Pen village.
The eco-friendly Ganesh idols are made by tribal artists from Pen village. (HT Photo)
         

An Ulhasnagar-based NGO is promoting red-mud Ganesh idols made by tribal artists from Maharashtra. Soham Foundation, through this initiative, is not only promoting eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations but also plans to use the funds collected from the sales to help funds the education of tribal children in and around Ulhasnagar.

Around 50 idols made of red mud were purchased from Pen in Raigad district, which were designed by local tribal artists. The NGO has set up a shop at Century Rayon staff gate near the Shahad bridge and managed to sell 35 idols within a week.

“We pledged to take up the promotion of red-mud idols this year as this mud can be used to plan saplings. During our visits to several places, were came across the Yusuf Meherally Centre in Pen where tribal artists were making idols. We bought 50 idols from them,” said Rajendra Dethe, founder of the Soham Foundation.

“We set up a shop in Ulhasnagar and promoted the idols. We got orders for 35 of them. Whatever we earn out of this, we will use for the education of the tribal kids in our region,” said Dethe.

