Unable to pay rent during lockdown, Ludhiana man ends life; house owner booked

cities

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:18 IST

A resident of Santokh Nagar in Shivpuri Area has been booked for driving his 65-year-old tenant to suicide by forcing him to pay the rent arrears.

The senior citizen had jumped from the second floor of the house on Monday.

His son complained to the police that they had not been able to pay rent for the past three months due to losses in business amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, their landlord, Shivam Malhotra, kept pushing them to pay the rent, and recently also snapped the water and power connections.

Exasperated by his constant harassment, his father ended his life, the complainant alleged.

Police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against Malhotra. He has yet to be arrested.