e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Unable to pay rent during lockdown, Ludhiana man ends life; house owner booked

Unable to pay rent during lockdown, Ludhiana man ends life; house owner booked

Accused had snapped the power and water connections as the deceased’s family had not paid rent for the past three months amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

cities Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A resident of Santokh Nagar in Shivpuri Area has been booked for driving his 65-year-old tenant to suicide by forcing him to pay the rent arrears.

The senior citizen had jumped from the second floor of the house on Monday.

His son complained to the police that they had not been able to pay rent for the past three months due to losses in business amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, their landlord, Shivam Malhotra, kept pushing them to pay the rent, and recently also snapped the water and power connections.

Exasperated by his constant harassment, his father ended his life, the complainant alleged.

Police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against Malhotra. He has yet to be arrested.

top news
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from tomorrow evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from tomorrow evening
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In