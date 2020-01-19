Underage teen on bike dies in suspected hit-and-run on BT Kawade road

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:26 IST

PUNE A underage teenager riding a two-wheeler was killed in a suspected hit-and-run case near BT Kawade road on Saturday. The incident took place at 7.45 am when an SUV hit him.

The victim has been identified as Yash Vijay Patil (14), a resident of Ganga Queensgate Society on BT road in Mundhwa and the accused driver has been identified as Satish.

Assistant police inspector, Manish Patil, who is investigating the case, said, “The SUV driver (registration number MH 12 RT 4), who was coming from Ghorpadi towards Fatimanagar, was overtaking another vehicle when the accident took place. The driver fled from the spot after the accident. Patil was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was proclaimed dead on arrival.”

“The deceased was a student and right now his grieving family members are not willing to talk to us,” said Patil.

A case of rash and negligent driving against the driver at the Mundhwa police station.