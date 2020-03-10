Unidentified body washes ashore Thane creek

cities

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 23:32 IST

An unidentified man’s body was found in Thane creek at Kolshet on Tuesday morning. The body was first spotted by a resident of the area.

“The man’s age is around 40 years. The body was washed ashore at the creek. The body was noticed by a resident, who immediately informed the police,” said an officer from Kapurbawdi police station, Thane.

The body was taken out by the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane, around 9am.

“We suspect that the man would have drowned in the creek around five days ago. We are investigating to find out the man’s identity. We are going through missing person’s complaints lodged recently,” the police said.

An accidental death report has been registered at Kapurbawdi police station.