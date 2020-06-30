Unlock 2: Extended curfew in Meerut division to continue, NCR districts authorised to decide about commuting

cities

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:24 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued Unlock 2 guidelines and said that night curfew in the entire state, barring the Meerut division, will be in place from 10pm to 5am. Special directions issued for the six districts under the Meerut division stated that night curfew here will remain imposed from 8pm to 6am.

The decision for the imposition of extended night curfew timings was taken in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The Meerut division comprises the six districts of Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Hapur, and is considered one of the regions most affected by Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

“The respective district officials will promulgate prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in their areas and ensure that there is strict compliance. Night curfew, barring in the Meerut division, will be in place from 10pm to 5am in the state. In the Meerut division, night curfew will be in place from 8pm to 6am,” the directions issued by UP chief secretary RK Tiwari stated.

In a recent order on June 25, the divisional commissioner (Meerut) issued revised night curfew timings from 8pm to 6am. Earlier, the timings were from 9pm to 5am.

The Centre, on Monday, had issued guidelines for the second of a three-phase plan aimed at lifting nationwide restrictions imposed to stop the spread of Covid-19. The Centre announced that educational institutions, Metro rail services and large gatherings would remain banned, even as night curfew timings were relaxed by an hour to aid economic activity.

The Union home ministry released the plan, called Unlock 2, to encourage more activities in areas outside containment zones. The new guidelines issued by the Centre will come into effect from July 1. Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31.

The UP government also followed suit with restrictions on the reopening of schools, colleges, educational/coaching/training institutions till July 31. However, the order said that the provision of online classes/distance education will continue as per previous orders.

The order also said that there will be no intra- or inter-state restriction on movement of persons or goods/commodities. But it also clarified that activities outside the containment zones can be restricted on the basis of evaluation at the local level.

The order also authorised the officials of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts to review the movement of commuters. The two districts, of late, have restricted movement to neighbouring Delhi, citing the rising number of cases.

“The lockdown will remain in place in containment zones and steps will be taken for prevention of the spread of infection in containment zones as per the directions of the government on June 23. The district magistrates will be required to notify the containment zones via websites and also forward the list to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,” the order stated.

The government has so far allowed the functioning of public and private offices in a graded manner, resumed limited passenger train services and domestic air travel, and allowed the conditional reopening of shops and marketplaces. Restrictions on public transport too have been considerably eased.