Unnao case: CBI team recreates sequence at Rae Bareli ‘accident’ site

lucknow

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:37 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday recreated the sequence of events at the spot on Lalganj road in Rae Bareli district where the Unnao gang-rape survivor’s car was hit by a speeding truck on Sunday, a CBI official said.

The official said a six-member Central Forensic Science Laboratory team was also examining the spot, adding that a special team of 20 officers had been formed to assist in the case registered on July 30 related to the accident of the Unnao rape survivor and other offences.

The team includes superintendents of police, additional superintendents of police, deputy superintendents of police, inspectors and sub-inspector level officers.

Another police official privy to the investigation said the CBI team, along with forensic experts, reached the accident spot near Ataura police outpost on Lalganj road around 2pm and remained there for over four hours to examine and analyse the circumstances under which the accident took place.

He said the central agency team members used a truck and car of similar model as the ones involved in the accident to recreate the scene.

The team tried to analyse the speed of the two vehicles, the angle at which they collided and whether the truck intentionally or accidentally appeared before the car, he said.

RAE BARELI JAIL AUTHORITIES APPRISED OF SC ORDER TO SHIFT SURVIVOR’S UNCLE

Director general of prison administration Anand Kumar said the authorities at Rae Bareli district jail were apprised of the Supreme Court order to shift the Unnao gang-rape survivor’s uncle to Tihar jail in Delhi. He said the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Rae Bareli had already reached the jail where they will hand over the custody of the survivor’s uncle to a CRPF team which will take him to Delhi for further compliance with the apex court order.

A team lead by joint director, (CBI Lucknow unit) Sampat Meena, accompanied by the main investigating officer ASP Ram Singh, questioned the survivor’s uncle in Rae Bareli jail on Friday evening.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 20:23 IST