UP Cong to launch padyatra, demand justice in Shahjahanpur case

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:54 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Congress will launch a ‘padyatra’ from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow on September 30 to demand ‘justice’ for the woman law student, who has accused former union minister Chinmayanand of rape.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said the BJP government was shielding Chinmayanand and perpetrating atrocities on the victim. Lallu said Chinmayanand had been accused of rape earlier too.

The CLP leader demanded registration of a rape case against the former minister and the immediate release of the victim. The issue should be referred to a fast track court for expeditious action in the case, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Mahila Congress led by its state president Mamta Chaudhary held a ‘dharna’ to demand registration of a rape case against the former minister. Chaudhary said her party would intensify agitation if the demand was not met. She said the state government was trying to shield the former minister and this was evident from the fact that the victim had been sent to jail while the accused had been taken out of prison.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 19:54 IST