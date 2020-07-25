UP government reduces area of containment zones by more than half

cities

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:23 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has redefined the area of containment zones by reducing the limits of such zones by more than half. The move will help a number of households and localities get away from the containment exercise in the coming days, officials said.

As per the Friday order issued by RK Tiwari, UP chief secretary, areas within the 100 metre radius of a category-1 containment zone (one Covid-19 case) in city areas will be sealed now as compared to areas within a 250-meter radius. The boundary of category-2 containment zones (with multiple cases) have also been redefined and the earlier 500 metre range has been reduced to 200 metres.

However, the limits of the buffer area for category-2 zones, which would stretch to 250 metres earlier, have not been redefined and the respective district officials can take a call on it based on their assessment, the order said.

“In case of a single case in city areas, the category-1 containment zone will be within a 100 metre range or an entire mohalla, or whichever is less. In case of a cluster where more than one cases emerge, the category-2 containment zone will be up to a 200-metre range and the buffer area will be defined on local assessment,” the directions issued by the chief secretary said.

The order would be applicable to new containment zones. “ We will comply with the new directions regarding the containment zones. We have strengthened the containment exercises and are ensuring that sealing and de-sealing as part of the exercise is done in a timely manner,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

In containment zones, movement of residents is restricted, and the local administration implements strict perimeter control, besides taking up extensive sanitisation drives and door-to-door surveys to detect suspected Covid-19 cases.

Officials in Ghaziabad said that with the limits of the containment zones reduced, the number of households to be contained in the coming days will be reduced by half. “With the revised guidelines, now about only 50% of households that could be put under a containment zone earlier will be put off bounds now,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

According to a list issued by the district administration on July 19, the district has 162 category-1 zones and 168 category-2 zones. “As per our estimates, there are about 200,989 houses with a population of about 78,1344 people which are under containment zones in Ghaziabad right now,” the CMO said.

The neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar district has 320 category-1 zones and 41 category-2 zones ( as on July 24).

Residents in Ghaziabad have welcomed the state government’s new order. “The government has done the right thing. Large area under sealing created fear among residents and also hampered their movement. It also brought resentment against the Covid-19 patients. The reduction in the sealed area limits will also reduce fear among people and will not hamper their daily lives,” said Colonel (retired) TP Tyagi, president of flat owners’ federation.

There is no revision in directions issued for high-rises. “The previous guidelines for sealing of floor in high-rises with Covid-19 cases will continue as it is,” the CMO said.

Earlier on June 14, the UP government had issued revised guidelines according to which high-rise buildings/towers will be sealed only for 14 days as against 21 days earlier. The directions were issued after residents had approached the officials about the inconvenience they faced. In last week of June, the state officials had also directed the district officials for sealing the floor in a high-rises in case a someone on the floor tested positive for the infection. Prior to this, the entire tower was sealed.

“ I have also directed officials to ensure that the list of the containment zones gets timely updated so that people do not face issues,” the DM said. “We are also taking up strict containment exercise in 21 different areas which have 10 or more cases,” he added.