Home / Cities / UP govt appeals to people to celebrate yoga day

UP govt appeals to people to celebrate yoga day

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:13 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government has asked all its employees and citizens to celebrate the International Yoga Day at home on June 21, saying that the move will help fight the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, district officials have appealed to various residents’ welfare associations and individuals to do yoga on the occasion and develop strength to fight the infection.

“We have appealed to all social groups and individuals to celebrate the yoga day on June 21 on digital media platforms. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, large gatherings are prohibited. So, we can celebrate the day by doing yoga at home, make videos and put them on social networking sites,” said Narendra Bhooshan, nodal officer to check Covid-19 outbreak in Gautam Budh Nagar. Bhooshan is also the chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority.

Residents in the district have been requested to participate in the yoga day celebrations after the UP government’s Ayush department requested for the same.

According to the officials, thehe state government has decided to celebrate the International Yoga Day with the theme: ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

The celebrations virtually will begin at 7am on June 21 and all are requested to participate, make a three-minute video in some yoga postures and then upload the same at various social networking sites, tagging the Ayush department so that winners can be selected. The participants can upload the video with hashtag ‘mylifemyyogaindia’, said the officials.

“The event will inspire people to do yoga, develop immunity to combat the global pandemic and strengthen the community in handling the ongoing crisis,” said Bhooshan.

Prizes worth Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 are to be presented for first, second and third positions.

Noida residents are eagerly waiting for the yoga day celebrations on June 21. “For the past six years, we are regularly celebrating the yoga day together at large events. But this year due to coronavirus outbreak, we will celebrate yoga at home and make videos,” said Neeraj Acharya, a yoga teacher and resident of Sector 70.

