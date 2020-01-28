UP govt issues advisory on ‘safe’ use of social media platforms

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:50 IST

LUCKNOW The state government has issued advisory to students and others on safe use of social media. They have been advised to use social media in a positive way in the larger interest of the society and country as a whole, reads a letter of the advisory issued by a senior government official.

“Netizens were advised to respect the sentiments of other people while posting anything on social media. They are required to see that whatever they post is not directed towards any particular community, citizen, organisation and government,” said Alok Sinha, additional chief secretary, UP government.

In the past, there have been incidents when teachers and students posted objectionable things on social media which landed them into trouble. A student of JNPG was sent to jail for provocative message after Pulwama attack.

Netizens are advised not to spread fake news and keep away from propaganda. Social media users must not circulate such messages or posts that are not verified. For social media users it is not necessary to comment or react on anybody’s post. They may write their comment confining it only to the post, the advisory reads.

While posting anything on social media, ask yourself what is your role in the society and when necessary feel free to use disclaimer. Restrain yourself from giving your views or comments if the matter is sub-judice, the advisory adds.

Also, the social media users must use polite language and there should not be any personal attack or vendetta against anyone. Users should be open to criticism for whatever they post on social media. All administrative rules should be adhered to.

Netizens were also advised not to disclose personal details. People must not share their user id and password with anyone and should always use strong passwords. Users should always keep themselves protected from cyber attacks.

Alok Sinha said, “The advisory was issued as a guideline by the union government and here in Uttar Pradesh, it was circulated for everyone to know social media guidelines.”

Last year in June, the UP basic education department had issued an order warning basic shiksha adikharis (BSAs), block education officers (BEOs) and teachers of strict action if they were found guilty of posting anything objectionable/misleading or contrary to government policy on facebook, WhatsApp etc.

The move assumed significance because after the Pulwama terror attack, a number of BSAs and teachers took to social media questioning the timing of the attack and a few allegedly praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Muzaffarnagar basic shiksha adhikari Dinesh Yadav was suspended for objectionable comments on Pulwama terror attack. Not just teachers, a number of students in Uttar Pradesh too faced action, he said. The police arrested two students, from Lucknow and Mau, for allegedly making derogatory comments on social media against the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers killed in Pulwama.

Also, an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student was booked and later suspended. Two other students in Uttarakhand were also suspended for their alleged remarks against the killed CRPF jawans. All the three students were from Kashmir.