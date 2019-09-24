UP govt plans public outreach on Gandhi birth anniversary

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:18 IST

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to launch a massive public outreach programme while observing the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Directives have been issued to all the districts to organise programmes highlighting the contribution of the Mahatma to the country, as well as the achievements of the state government.

The directives were issues through a circular by chief secretary RK Tiwari on Tuesday to the district magistrates.

The government said, “The present dispensation has taken historic decisions during its two-and-a-half years, which shows its commitment towards the people of the state,” read the circular that added; “Common public should be made aware of the steps taken by the state in favour of the sections of society.”

“Mahatma Gandhi used to term ‘Panchayati Raj’ as the basic unit of democracy. The state government has taken several initiatives for the autonomy of these institutions. The common public should be made aware as to how these institutions will pave the way for ‘gram swarajya’,” read the 29-page circular.

In order to reach out to women, the DMs have also been asked to launch an awareness campaign. “The state has amended the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950 to ensure property rights to the unwed daughters,” read the circular.

It said the government has taken steps for economic stability of villages — which is in line with the Mahatma’s Gram Swarajya dream. “The public should also be made aware of the government’s transparent policies and other steps taken in this regard,” it added.

Seminars and debates on Gandhian philosophy will be organized in educational institutions to bring harmony in society. During these events, instructions have been given to make aware people about the government’s commitment to social justice, said the circular.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 21:18 IST