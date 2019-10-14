UP minister SN Singh requests Rajnath to clear hurdles in flyover work

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:17 IST

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh met defence minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday and submitted a letter, requesting steps to address technical issues raised by Air Force officials about construction of a flyover at Begum Bazar crossing in Prayagraj, according to a communiqué issued by the UP minister’s public relations officer.

Work on the flyover has remained stalled for over a year following the objections. The state government is constructing the flyover at a cost of Rs 46.48 crore at Bamrauli airport in Prayagraj to improve the civil terminal’s connectivity to the city area. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has developed the civil terminal of the airport.

Sidharth Nath Singh explained to the defence minister the need for the flyover at Begum Bazaar, the communiqué said. The defence minister assured speedy action on the issue. He sought a detailed report from the officials of his ministry for addressing the technical hindrances in completion of the project, according to the communiqué.

He assured the UP minister that the technical issues would be sorted out at the earliest, the communiqué added.

The UP government had been constructing the flyover in Bamrauli area before commencement of the Kumbh Mela earlier this year. During the last phase of the work, defence ministry officials objected to a section of the construction.

In his letter to the defence minister, Sidharth Nath Singh proposed that a committee of defence, civil aviation and state government officials should discuss the technical issues and find a solution to the objections, the communiqué said.

If no solution was arrived at, a large amount of government funds would go waste and proper connectivity between the civil terminal and the city area would not be achieved, the letter said.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 19:17 IST