UP’s bus terminals to have clean, modern toilets

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:13 IST

The common perception of a state-run bus station is passengers rubbing shoulders with each other, filth and luggage scattered all around, dirty toilets and dingy buses parked under a shed!

To change this image, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to construct modern toilets at 40 bus stations of UP this year. This is aimed at attracting tourists, especially from other states.

These toilets would be made on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. The UPSRTC would also set up AC food plazas at bus terminals, said officials.

“Buses are an important means of transport. Having good toilets at bus stations is important as tourists carry an impression of the buses they travel in and the terminals they visit,” said Raj Shekhar, MD, UPSRTC.

“At present, the condition of toilets at bus stations is not up to international standards, due to which people hesitate in using buses. Once modern toilets come up, the image of the department would improve,” he said.

“Generally, passengers use the toilet before they leave home to board state transport buses because they know they won’t find a proper one at the terminal. We want to change people’s perception about sanitation at bus terminals in the state,” said Raj Shekhar.

These toilets would be chargeable, he added.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 23:13 IST