Updated knowledge necessary for successful career: Madgulkar, principal, AISSMS College of Pharmacy

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:59 IST

PUNE Ashwini R Madgulkar, principal of AISSMS College of Pharmacy, Pune is a member of Asian Advisory Board for Lippinicot Wilkins and Williams Publications for the books: Martin Physical Pharmacy and Ansel’s Pharmaceutical Dosage forms. She has 25 years of experience in pedagogy and 13 years of experience in academic research.

What makes AISSMS College of Pharmacy a go-to institute?

The students here are exposed to theoretical as well as practical knowledge. The students at AISSMS take up in-house projects on the basis of their interest, wherein they are mentored by the faculty to understand the subject in depth and prepare a research paper around the same. This helps student gain more knowledge. Apart from this, students are also given numerous opportunities through industry training and internships. Students should have sound and update knowledge of all the subjects studied in their due course of the programme in order to have a successful career.

What is the USP of the college?

The AISSMS College of Pharmacy was established in 1996 and is known for its commitment to excellence. The institute’s ideology stands for imparting excellent education and training the students through disciplinary teaching learning programmes that aid the holistic development of the students.

Looking at the future, what are the major changes you foresee?

Our college has state of the art facilities and we plan to continuously upgrade and maintain the infrastructure and sophisticated instruments. We have been receiving grants from Savitribai Phule Pune University and look forward to procure additional grants from other government funding agencies. We also plan to start with an incubation centre for budding Pharmacists. We always strive for collaborations and linkages with reputed Pharmaceutical Industries and research organisations.

What plans for upgrading the curriculum?

We are upgrading our laboratories and smart class rooms. We also want to digitise our library and start new courses. Students are given hands-on training right from the undergraduate level to develop research aptitude. We conduct seminars, guest lectures, industry training and industry visits so that the students get a sound knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry.