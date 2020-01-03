e-paper
UPERC puts tariff hike move on hold

UPERC puts tariff hike move on hold

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has put on hold the proposal from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to increase the power tariff consumers in different categories from January.

President of the UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, Awdhesh Verma said in a statement that the UPPCL had proposed the increase between 0.4 paisa to 0.66 paisa per unit, citing incremental cost (IC) as the reason.

Verma gave a representation to the office of the chairman of the commission. “The increase was proposed without the knowledge of the commission and orders were also given to make changes in the server so that it became effective when the bills were generated for consumers under different categories,” said Verma.

The commission had demanded explanation from the UPPCL in December 2019 and on December 20, UPPCL submitted its reply and even issued orders for change in the billing server, said Verma.

“UPPCL/Discoms be asked not to charge the IC till the final calculations/modalities are approved by the commission as the present calculation intimated for Q1 and Q2 of financial year 2019-20 of the distribution licensees seems to be erroneous,” said the circular from the commission issued on Thursday by Sanjay Kumar Singh, secretary, Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

