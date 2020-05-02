Uri SDM issues order asking govt employees to donate one day’s salary to fight Covid-19

cities

Updated: May 02, 2020 18:44 IST

Uri sub-divisional magistrate on Saturday set up a relief and welfare committee and urged the government employees to donate their one day’s salary to aid the government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

An order was issued in this regard which stated: “With a view to creating provision of immediate relief for the mitigation of sufferings of people (especially labour class) caused by the lockdown enforced to combat Covid-19, all the government employees working in twin tehsils of sub-division Uri are enjoined upon to make the voluntary contribution towards the relief and welfare committee.”

This is first such order issued by an official in the Union territory.

“The government employees are to make fixed minimum contributions which may extend up to the deduction of one day pay from the salary. “Further, though the contribution is voluntary in nature, the drawing and disbursing committee officers operating upon government treasury Uri and sub-treasury Boniyar are also exhorted to encourage the employees to make a generous contribution towards the common pool being maintained by the committee for the utilisation in the activities of relief and welfare being undertaken to mitigate the sufferings of the public during the lockdown period,” the order reads.

However, the government employees working in the different departments of Uri have expressed shock over the order issued by the SDM.

“At a time when we have the L-G and PM CARES fund available, why has the SDM created a separate account asking employees to donate one day’s salary. The matter should be investigated,” said a government employee in Uri, on the condition of anonymity.

A government teacher posted at zone Jhulla of Uri on Saturday received an SMS from her Zonal Education Office (ZEO) which reads, “All the employees of zone Jhulla are hereby informed that this office is going to deduct one day’s salary of all the employees for Covid-19 relief fund. It is a noble cause and for the people of Uri only if anyone is not willing he/she may communicate to the ZEO office through WhatsApp. Matter treated as urgent”.

Another employee wishing not to be named said, “There are some employees at SDM office who might be getting benefit from this fund.”

Uri treasury officer Rouf Ahmad said that he has been appointed as the head of the audit in the committee. “Everything is being monitored by the SDM himself. He takes a call on how to use the funds,” he said.

SDM Uri Reyaz Ahmad Malik denied commenting on the issue.

Secretary to the government for the department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs in J&K Achal Sethi said, “The SDM level officer has no authority to issue such orders.”

Kashmir divisional commissioner PK Pole said he has directed the DC Baramulla to look into the matter.