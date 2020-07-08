e-paper
Home / Cities / Vandals booked for running SUV over truck driver in Ludhiana

Vandals booked for running SUV over truck driver in Ludhiana

The victim had tried to deter the miscreants from vandalising the vehicles of three people they had been chasing.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Ludhiana
Five miscreants crushed a truck driver to death with their SUV in Bottlewala village of Jagraon after the latter tried to deter them from vandalising the vehicles of the people they were chasing late on Tuesday.

The Sadar police have registered a murder case against Jatin of Jagraon, his accomplices Munija of Kachha Qila village, Gagna of Kothe Rohlan village, Gagan alias Kaka of Shastri Nagar and Kaniya of Lehndi Bhaini village, all in Jagraon.

The complainant, Sunny Singh of Bilaspur Basti in Moga, told police that he and his 60-year-old father Gurmel Singh had stopped at a fuel pump in Bottlewala village when they saw an SUV chasing three men, two of whom were on a bike and one was riding a scooter. Soon, the three fled the spot, leaving their vehicles on the road. The accused then alighted from the SUV and started vandalising the two-wheelers. When his father intervened and deterred the vandals, they abused him and left.

However, Sunny alleged, the accused returned and hit them with the SUV. While he jumped aside and escaped unhurt, his father got crushed under the vehicle and died on the spot. The accused then drove away.

Sadar police SHO inspector Nishan Singh said an FIR under sections 302, 307, 427 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

He added that the accused had rivalry with Ritesh of Sherpur Kalan in Jagraon, Prempal and Jaspreet Singh of Ramgarh. The accused were chasing the trio on Tuesday night.

