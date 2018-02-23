Varsity students can now access mark sheets online using Aadhaar card

Students who graduated from the University of Mumbai (MU) in 2016-17 will now be able to access their degree certificates online by sharing their Aadhaar details, the university announced at its annual convocation ceremony held at the Fort campus on Thursday .

“For the first time, all graduating students will be able to access their mark sheets digitally by simply sharing their Aadhaar details. Every student will have a personal username and password to access their individual certificates from the National Academic Depository (NAD),” said an official from MU.

NAD was formally launched at the National Convention on Digital Initiatives organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in July 2017 in New Delhi, as part of the government’s Digital India initiative. The expectation is that NAD will drastically reduce incidents of fake degrees.

On Thursday, the university conferred degrees to 1.87 lakh students—1.58 lakh graduates and 29,468 post graduate students. 44 students, including 39 girls and five boys, were awarded gold medals for exceptional work in specific subjects by acting vice chancellor Devanand Shinde and the former president of ISRO, A S Kiran Kumar, who was the chief guest for the convocation ceremony this year.

“By making academic certificates available in the digital format, we are ensuring that no education certificate can be duplicated or tampered with. We will soon extend this feature to all other students as well,” said another senior official from MU.

While universities around the country are bracing NAD, University of Mumbai has been working on a “digital locker” (like the NAD) for the last two years. Last year, MU had made accessible its digital locker facility to all students and alumni in order to digitally store all their academic documents, relinquishing the need for physical papers. The first such locker was created for Mukesh Ambani, an alumnus of the university as well as the chief guest at the convocation ceremony in 2017.