Vasant Vyakhyanmala, spring lecture series, cancelled due to Covid-19

pune

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 20:02 IST

Vasant Vyakhanmala, the spring lecture series organised by Vaktrutvottejak Sabha, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 (coronavirus). The lecture series was supposed to be held from April 21 to May 20 at Tilak Smarak Mandir in the city.

Deepak Tilak, president of Vaktrutvottejak Sabha that has been hosting the Vasant Vyakhanmala since 1875, said, “We have to cancel this year’s Vasant Vykhanmala due to the ongoing lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19.”

“This will be the second time in the years since it began that the lecture series had to be cancelled. It was cancelled once during the 1897 plague,” said Tilak.

“We had confirmed speakers for the event and dignitaries were going to speak on various facets of Lokmanya Tilak since it is the death centenary year of Tilak,” he said.

“We plan to keep some lectures spread over the year post the crisis is over,” Tilak added.

Mandar Bedekar, chief secretary, Vasant Vyakhyanmala, Pune, said, “The tradition of the Vasant Vyakhyanmala was started by Justice MG Ranade in 1875. The idea was to present a variety of lectures, across various topics to the people.”

Started by Vaktruttvottejak Sabha, which was founded by Mahadeo Govind (Justice) Ranade in 1875, the lecture series has been offering lectures on a broader range of subjects with experts speaking on a variety of topics like culture, arts, economics, science, health, governance, history, among others. The lecture series has been attended by various politicians including former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Earlier, the Vasant Vyankhyanmala was held at Hirabag and Belbag, and now it is held at Tilak Smarak Mandir, since the past many decades.