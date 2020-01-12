Vatican ‘ambassador’ to India stresses unity at inter-religious meet

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 21:00 IST

PUNE India is a diverse country, so we cannot separate ourselves from each other. We have to unite and work together,” was the message given by Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro, the Apostolic Nuncio to India.

Archbishop Diquattro was speaking to the representatives of several religious communities and at least 300 people gathered at an inter-religious event at the Bishop’s House, St Patrick’s Cathedral, on Sunday.

“We may have differences, but we have to subdue it and highlight the common issues that we are fighting for in the society,” said Archbishop Diquattro.

The purpose of the inter-religious programme was to promote peace, harmony, friendship and collaboration among people of different religions and culture.

Father Malcolm Sequeira, official spokesperson of for the Diocese of Pune, said, “Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro addressed people of different organisations and associations that are working in the church across the city. He has told the religious and volunteers to not only work for the church but the society as a whole.”

“An inter-religious dialogue was held to promote peace and harmony among all sections of the society.”