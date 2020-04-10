e-paper
Vegetable market, shops in Thane district to be shut till April 14

cities Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:57 IST
Thane district administration on Friday decided to shut all vegetable markets and shops till April 14. The order by collector Rajesh Narvekar came on Friday night, after Thane and Kalyan markets saw huge crowd in the morning.

The wholesale grocery market at Jambli Naka and Kharkar Ali in Thane was crowded with shoppers on Friday morning. Thane Municipal Corporation has shifted the vegetable market to other locations.

Maruti Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner, said, “There was a lot of crowd outside the shops in these two markets. There were no guidelines from shop keepers to customers, leading to chaos. We have now issued notices to shopkeepers to hire volunteers to ensure social distancing is followed. Action will be taken against those shops found violating the rule.”

A long queue, almost 2-km-long, was seen outside a supermarket in Khadakpada area in Kalyan (West) on Friday morning. Residents took to the social media complaining of violation. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has asked all shops, except medical stores, to remain shut after 2pm. A KDMC official said, “We will ask officials to keep watch on crowded stores.”

