VHP to felicitate SC lawyers today

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 00:18 IST

Lucknow The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has planned a grand felicitation function in Ayodhya on Saturday for the Supreme Court lawyers who represented ‘Ram Lalla Virajman’ in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The VHP has extended a formal invitation to all prominent people of Ayodhya for the felicitation function at Karsevakpuram. “Supreme Court lawyers who represented Ram Lalla will be felicitated on Saturday. A grand ceremony has been planned in which large number of people will be present,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson of VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram.

Led by 92-year-old Supreme Court lawyer K Parasaran, his son Mohan Parsaran, lawyers Ranjeet Kumar, Mohandhar Diwan, CS Vaidyanathan, PS Narsimha, Vikramjeet Banerjee and Ranjeet Kumar among others will be in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Parasaran will also handover a copy of the Supreme Court’s judgment to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple.

The entire Parasaran family, including grandchildren, comprising 18-memebrs will also come to Ayodhya to pay obeisance to lord Ram at the makeshift Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi.

“These lawyers had worked tirelessly for so many years to win the court room battle. Now, it is our duty to honour them,” said Triloki Nath Pandey, the next best friend of Ram Lalla, who represented Lord Ram in court.

K Parasaran was Advocate General of the Tamil Nadu during 1975 emergency. He was also Solicitor General of India in 1980.

Mohan Parasaran, who was solicitor general in UPA-2, had resigned from his post when the then Congress government led by former PM Manmohan Singh had submitted an affidavit in Supreme Court rejecting existence of Ram Setu.

The Supreme Court on November 9 had given a verdict in favour of a Ram temple in the Ayodhya title dispute ending decades’old dispute.