Video: 12-year-old Kerala boy attacked by street dog

Updated on Sep 13, 2022 01:25 PM IST

There has been a worrying increase in stray dog attacks in the state, prompting Pinarayi Vijayan government to approach the Supreme Court for permission to kill rabid and violent dogs. The state government has also announced a month-long drive to resolve this problem.

Videograb of the dog attack at Kozhikode. (Twitter)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A 12-year-old boy was attacked by a stray dog in a village in Kerala's Kozhikode district Sunday. A disturbing 50-second video of the attack emerged online on Monday and it shows the dog pouncing on the young boy as he rides his bicycle in a small lane; the dog comes running out of an adjacent lane and pounces on him, grabbing his left wrist as he falls.

A few other children can be seen with the boy when the dog attacks, but fortunately they manage to escape. The boy struggles on the ground as the dog bites down on his wrist and refuses to let go. Eventually he manages to free himself and rushes into a house.

At this point the dog runs away. Seconds later another dog can also be seen running away, followed by a group of men who enter the house to check on the boy who was attacked.

The drive will take place from September 20 to October 20.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region (NCR) has also witnessed an increase in dog attacks.

Footage of a pet dog attacking a boy inside a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad last week was widely shared on social media. Following this and other such incidents, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi issued a warning to dog owners.

