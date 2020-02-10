Vidya Valley, Vidyankur advance in Vincent’s Cup

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:04 IST

Pune: Hat-trick from Vidyankur’s Rehan Bhati and Vidya Valley’s Arsh Shelke ensured their sides’ triumph over Vidya Bhavan and St Vincent’s ‘A’, respectively, in the inaugural St Vincent’s junior league inter-school (U-12) football tournament at St Vincent’s High School football ground on Saturday.

Both teams representing the hosts have showcased contrasting performances on the pitch. While Vincent’s ‘B’ has earned five wins in six games, Vincent’s ‘A’ nicked just a single win in their last six.

The host’s ‘B’ team was held to a goalless draw on Saturday by a resilient Orbis School. Vincent’s ‘B’ returned to their winning way against Kalyani School after beating them 2-1. Kalyani School registered a win in their second match of the day when they shocked Loyola School 2-1. Loyola bounced back with a 2-1 win in their second game of the day against Vidyankur School. Vidyankur pocketed 3 points on the day after they beat Vidya Bhavan 3-1.

St Arnold’s School shocked Vidya Valley with a 1-0 win. A loss in the opening game of the day proved to be a wake-up call for several teams as Vidya Valley also bounced back against Vincent’s ‘A’, registering a 3-1 victory. Hutchings School held Vincent’s ‘A’ to a 0-0 draw, denying the host’s ‘A’ team to clinch 3 points out of 6 like several other teams on matchday 3. Hutchings went on to nab all three points in their second game of the day against Orbis School after beating them 2-0.

Vidya Bhavan ended the day with just a single point after a scoreless draw against St Arnold’s. Vidya Bhavan was the lowest point-getter on matchday 3 as Kalyani School, Vidyankur School, Loyola School, and Vidya Valley nabbed three points each. Hutchings, St Arnold’s and Vincent’s ‘B’ were the teams that earned the most points on the day after pocketing four points out of a possible six. Surprisingly, none of the teams managed to win both their games on the day.

BOX:

Results: Group League Stage:

Kalyani School 2 (Arnav Meshram 9’, Veer Guruvarani 18’) bt Loyola School 1 (Shreraj M. 12’)

Vidyankur School 3 (Rehan Bhati 3’, 9’, 17’) bt Vidya Bhavan School 1 (Om Rakshe 24’)

St Vincent’s ‘B’ 0 tie Orbis School 0

St Arnold’s 1 (Ashmit K. 16’) bt Vidya Valley 0

Hutchings School 0 tie St. Vincent’s A 0

Loyola School 2 (Dias P. 6’, Shreraj M. 18’) bt Vidyankur School 1 (Ashish Kshetre 12’)

Vidya Bhavan 0 tie St Arnold’s 0

St. Vincent’s ‘B’ 2 (Shaunak Dhante 8’, Ahemd Parihar 19’) bt Kalyani School 1 (Veer Guruvarani 16’)

Vidya Valley 3 (Arsh Shelke 4’, 16’, 19’) bt St Vincent’s ‘A’ 1 (Ayden Ambros 10’)

Hutchings School 2 (Jival Gundecha 7’, Kushagra Jain 19’) bt Orbis School 0